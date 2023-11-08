Singled Out: Wicked's Lost In The Dark

Theatrical rockers Wicked just released a music video for their song "Lost in The Dark", from their forthcoming album, "Sunburn". To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Only in darkness, can there be light. The metaphor certainly rings true for our state of the band as we entered a 2020 faced with a new reality of live music shutting down and our worlds changing. We met that challenge and decided to commit ourselves to some extensive recording with our 10-time Grammy winning producer / engineer Ignacio Molino. In the process we found our writing and ourselves evolving which was exemplified in songs like "Lost In The Dark."

The writing process for the track brought us to a place where we opened our sphere of influence, bringing in not only musical inspiration from bands with more of a melodic, power pop delivery, but also harnessing inspiration from life experiences. Maybe we were a little lost in the dark and maybe as the song infers, we brushed with a woman who lived a life of danger, magick, and passion.

Some of my favorite lyrics reside in this song like the line; "A love with no apologies, girl of mythology. Pack a halo, save it for later." We really put our Philip Lynott hats on and pulled out the poetic-in-nature lyrics and had too much fun painting a picture of this dangerous romance story.

In the making of the upcoming album "Sunburn" and this single, we devoted ourselves to take the listener not only on a musical journey, but a visual one! The single is accompanied by a music video made to be very cinematic. Shot in Salem Ma. Featuring one of the most renowned magick shops and magicians of the occult world; David Newman, as well as the beautiful actress Kelly Monteiro.

If you've always wished for the next "Hold on Loosely" to crank up to 11 in your car and sing at the top of your lungs while ripping down the highway, then you'll want to sink your teeth in the future of Rock N Roll and the first single "Lost In The Dark" off our upcoming album!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

