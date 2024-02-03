Wicked Release 'Gorgeous' Video

(Chipster) Theatrical rockers Wicked have released their newest single and music video, "Gorgeous", which is a track taken from the group's upcoming full-length, 'Sunburn.'

As part of the band's cross country road trip from NY to California, the video shoot for "Gorgeous" landed singer/guitarist Chad Michael, guitarist Scotty V, bassist Danny, and drummer Gunnar in the LA Barbie dream house owned by Vogue photographer Jaime Nelson. The song touches on the relatable heart string of eternal lasting love after a love-lost break up and all the confusion that goes along with it.

The clip sees actress/model Megan Davison revisiting boyfriends haunting her from the past and all of their character flaws. Watch and see who was the worst boyfriend and what she does to move on from a love-lost with each member of the band!

"These boys are like working with a pack of squirrels, yet this was the coolest project I've ever done and I'm so happy I stopped at their house and nominated myself to star in the video" - Megan Davison

And all four band members are overjoyed with how "Gorgeous" the video came out...

"I like how our characters are sadistically so similar to our own personalities...can you tell?!" - Danny

"I could just quit it all and stay to be Jamie Nelson's pool boy. God she is incredible." - Chad Michael

"Wait till the haters hear this song! Their heads are going to explode when they realize this isn't another Guns N' Roses wannabe tune. I hope it makes them uncomfortable!" - Gunnar

"Megan says I'm a pain in the ass, but I'm a rockstar! What do you expect? Who is the real star of this show?!" - Scotty V

Also, Wicked just returned from Tampa, FL after playing in front of 400k people at Gasparilla on the Voodoo Chef / Monster Energy Float! "The only thing better than partying at Gasparilla on a sunny 80 degree day in January, is getting to debut our latest single 'Gorgeous' to seas of people along the parade route!" - Chad Michael

Additionally, Wicked will be joining forces with Raven (who were one of the leaders of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, that also spawned Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, and Saxon) for a string of dates in spring 2024 - of which one of the highlights of their live set will undoubtedly be "Gorgeous"!

CONFIRMED RAVEN/WICKED DATES:

3.24 NEW ORLEANS, LA SOUTHPORT MUSIC HALL

3.29 AUSTIN, TX LOST WELL

3.30 SAN ANTONIO, TX FITZGERALD'S

4.02 LOS ANGELES, CA WHISKY A GO GO

4.03 SAN FRANCISCO, CA DNA LOUNGE

4.14 CHICAGO, IL REGGIE'S

4.20 TORONTO, ON HARD LUCK

4.25 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM

4.30 RALEIGH NC LINCOLN THEATRE

5.04 POMPANO BEACH, FL PIPER'S PUB

