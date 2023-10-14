Leatherwolf Unleash 'Only The Wicked' Video

(MBM) Orange County CA classic metal band Leatherwolf have released a music video for their brand new single, 'Only the Wicked', off their most recent full-length album, 'Kill The Hunted', mixed by legendary studio whiz, Randy Burns (Megadeth, Kreator, Suicidal Tendencies).
The 'Only the Wicked' clip was filmed at a West Los Angeles CA location with award winning Spanish director Eric Boadella of Nlight Productions whose credits include L.A. Guns, Black Swan, and Revolution Saints.
"'Only the Wicked' is one of the songs off 'Kill The Hunted' that's been receiving the most positive feedback and it's a personal favorite of mine as well", states drummer/founding member, Dean Roberts. "In another era, this would've probably been our lead-off single - it's got a strong chorus and definite radio potential.
"The thought of doing a video and hopefully giving the song some extra attention had actually been lingering for a while so I'm glad we made it a reality. We had a blast shooting with Eric and his dedicated crew and we're all pretty stoked how it turned out. Hopefully the fans will dig it as well."
