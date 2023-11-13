FELICITY To 'Kill 'Em All'

(BPM) Orlando trash rock band FELICITY has today announced their forthcoming single "Kill 'Em All", set to be released on November 28th via Zodhiac Records. Featuring rap rock group Discrepancies, "Kill 'Em All" sets a blistering pace as it calls out deception and hypocrisy.Pre-save "Kill 'Em All" here.
"Growing up in the early 2000s, we've always been heavily influenced by bands like Papa Roach, Korn, Sevendust, limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park. With 'Kill 'Em All,' we wanted to pay homage to these bands and push FELICITY's bounds into a direction we've never ventured before, a modern take on classic Nu-Metal," says guitarist Drew Rapier.
"We've always known that our [music] career wouldn't be easy because we can't seem to find a genre to stick with, but if we've learned anything with every release this year, especially this song, it's that we won't have to choose a side anytime soon," adds guitarist Cory Nicholas. "The reception has been humbling, and to see how ecstatic people's faces get when they hear these songs for the first time, it lets us know that we're right where we need to be."
Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and subsequent releases like "Levitate" and "GOD MODE," the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist.
