Pantera Announce 2024 North American Tour

(Earsplit) Heavy metal icons PANTERA will return to the stage this February on the second leg of their North American headlining tour. The journey follows the band's massively successful twenty-city run this past Summer, a tour which stood as one of the most anticipated tours of 2023, as well as their dates supporting Metallica.

Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which will commence on February 3rd in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27th in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guest, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, "Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y'all!"

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Ticket presales and VIP upgrades begin Tuesday, November 14th at 10:00am local time. General on sale date is Friday, November 17th at 10:00am local time at Pantera.com.

PANTERA was recently confirmed to play the 2024 edition of Download Festival. The performance will mark the band's first UK appearance in three decades! Additionally, fans can catch PANTERA supporting Metallica on the remaining dates of their North American stadium tour this August. See all confirmed dates below.

PANTERA w/ Special Guest Lamb Of God:

2/03/2024 Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

2/05/2024 Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

2/07/2024 Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

2/09/2024 Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

2/10/2024 FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN

2/13/2024 T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

2/14/2024 Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

2/16/2024 Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

2/18/2024 Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

2/20/2024 Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

2/22/2024 Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

2/24/2024 CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

2/26/2024 Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

2/27/2024 Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

End Tour

6/14-16/2024 Download Fest @ Donington Park - Derby, UK #

8/02/2024 Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA **

8/09/2024 Soldier Field - Chicago, IL **

8/16/2024 US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN **

8/23/2024 Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB **

8/30/2024 Lumen Field - Seattle, WA **

# Festival date

** PANTERA supporting Metallica

