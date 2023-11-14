Darkest Hour Announce New Album With New Video For Title Song

(Atom Splitter) Darkest Hour have announced their tenth album Perpetual | Terminal, out February 23 via MNRK Heavy. The band has introduced the new album by sharing the video for the title track.
"This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song," the band says. "It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world.
"Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record - an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won't ever give up."
PERPETUAL | TERMINAL TRACK LISTING:
"Perpetual | Terminal"
"Societal Bile"
"A Prayer to the Holy Death"
"The Nihilist Undone"
"One With the Void"
"Amor Fati"
"Love is Fear"
"New Utopian Dream"
"Mausoleum"
"My Only Regret"
"Goddess of War, Give Me Something to Die For"
Darkest Hour will hit the road tomorrow with Exodus and Fit For An Autopsy. All dates, which run through December, are below.
DARKEST HOUR ON TOUR:
WITH EXODUS, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, + UNDEATH:
11/15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
11/18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
11/19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre
11/20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
11/21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
11/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
11/24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
11/26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
11/28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
11/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
11/30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
12/1 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
12/2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
12/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
12/4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
12/5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
12/7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
12/8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
12/9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall
12/10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
