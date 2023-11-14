Darkest Hour Announce New Album With New Video For Title Song

(Atom Splitter) Darkest Hour have announced their tenth album Perpetual | Terminal, out February 23 via MNRK Heavy. The band has introduced the new album by sharing the video for the title track.

"This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song," the band says. "It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world.

"Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record - an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won't ever give up."

PERPETUAL | TERMINAL TRACK LISTING:

"Perpetual | Terminal"

"Societal Bile"

"A Prayer to the Holy Death"

"The Nihilist Undone"

"One With the Void"

"Amor Fati"

"Love is Fear"

"New Utopian Dream"

"Mausoleum"

"My Only Regret"

"Goddess of War, Give Me Something to Die For"

Darkest Hour will hit the road tomorrow with Exodus and Fit For An Autopsy. All dates, which run through December, are below.

DARKEST HOUR ON TOUR:

WITH EXODUS, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, + UNDEATH:

11/15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

11/18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

11/19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

11/20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

11/21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

11/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

11/24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

11/28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

11/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11/30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

12/1 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

12/2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

12/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

12/4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

12/5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

12/7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12/8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

12/9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall

12/10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

