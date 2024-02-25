Darkest Hour Deliver 'One With The Void' Video To Mark New Album Release

(Atom Splitter) Darkest Hour have released a music video for their song "One With the Void," to celebrate the arrival of their tenth studio album "Perpetual | Terminal", that hit stores last Fridaym February 23 via MNRK Heavy.

"This song, as well as this album, showcases John's amazing talents like none other," says Schleibaum. "With this in mind, we chose to unveil this song, 'One With the Void, as our third video and single for the release of Perpetual | Terminal. An emotional leap, 'One with the Void' channels the melodic, dark, and atmospheric side of Darkest Hour. We are excited to premier this song alongside this incredible video by Mirko Witzki. This song is so personal to me, I love it. It continues the long tradition of John combining his amazing melodic talents with his introspective lyrical approach. To me, this is a love song; others might see another story, regardless there is no doubt this song expands the musical pallet of this band and brings a balance to this record that makes it perfect."

Henry himself states, "This is probably my favorite song off too he new album. The music spoke to me from the early stages of the writing process and I knew this would be a special one. All the space created by the band really inspired me to get creative with the vocal melodies and try new approaches. It's always a risky feeling trying new ideas and expanding on the established sound of the band, but also the most rewarding part of the process for me."

Darkest Hour will also hit the road for a headline tour next week. Mouth of War, Filth Is Eternal, IAM, and Somnuri will also appear. The tour kicks off February 29 in Richmond, VA and runs through April 6 in their hometown of D.C. All dates are below.

DARKEST HOUR ON TOUR:

WITH MOUTH OF WAR, FILTH IS ETERNAL, I AM, + SOMNURI:

2/29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

3/01 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819

3/02 - Savannah, GA - Southbound Brewing Co

3/03 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

3/05 - Miami, FL - Gramps

3/06 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

3/08 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3/09 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3/10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

3/13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3/14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

3/15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3/16 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville)

3/18 - Portland, OR - Dantes

3/19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3/22 - Denver, CO - Marquis

3/23 - Wichita, KS - Lodge Room @ TempleLive

3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

3/26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

3/27 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

3/28 - Cleveland, OH - Asylum Room @ Templelive

3/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

3/30 - Toronto, ON - Axis

4/01 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

4/02 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatere

4/03 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

4/04 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

4/06 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

