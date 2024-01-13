Darkest Hour Unleash 'Societal Bile' Video

(Atom Splitter) Darkest Hour have shared the video for their brand new song "Societal Bile," which was directed by Chad Fjerstad and comes from their forthcoming tenth album Perpetual | Terminal, out February 23 via MNRK Heavy.

"This song is for survivors," says Mike Schleibaum. "While we all have our own special survival story, this song touches on the bile that immerses us as we navigate this modern life. It's also an acknowledgment of the personal responsibility we all share to ourselves to reject all that attempts to consume us and fight each day to find our own space to exist in peace with a world at war. It's dedicated to everyone who's got that survivor's disease and won't ever give up."

Darkest Hour will also hit the road for a headline tour right after the album drops. Mouth of War, Filth Is Eternal, IAM, and Somnuri will also appear. The tour kicks off February 29 in Richmond, VA and runs through April 6 in their hometown of D.C. All dates are below.

DARKEST HOUR ON TOUR:

WITH MOUTH OF WAR, FILTH IS ETERNAL, I AM, + SOMNURI:

2/29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

3/01 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819

3/02 - Savannah, GA - Southbound Brewing Co

3/03 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

3/05 - Miami, FL - Gramps

3/06 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

3/08 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3/09 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3/10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

3/13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3/14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

3/15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3/16 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville)

3/18 - Portland, OR - Dantes

3/19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3/22 - Denver, CO - Marquis

3/23 - Wichita, KS - Lodge Room @ TempleLive

3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

3/26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

3/27 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

3/28 - Cleveland, OH - Asylum Room @ Templelive

3/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

3/30 - Toronto, ON - Axis

4/01 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

4/02 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatere

4/03 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

4/04 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

4/06 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

