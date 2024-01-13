Darkest Hour Unleash 'Societal Bile' Video

(Atom Splitter) Darkest Hour have shared the video for their brand new song "Societal Bile," which was directed by Chad Fjerstad and comes from their forthcoming tenth album Perpetual | Terminal, out February 23 via MNRK Heavy.
"This song is for survivors," says Mike Schleibaum. "While we all have our own special survival story, this song touches on the bile that immerses us as we navigate this modern life. It's also an acknowledgment of the personal responsibility we all share to ourselves to reject all that attempts to consume us and fight each day to find our own space to exist in peace with a world at war. It's dedicated to everyone who's got that survivor's disease and won't ever give up."
Darkest Hour will also hit the road for a headline tour right after the album drops. Mouth of War, Filth Is Eternal, IAM, and Somnuri will also appear. The tour kicks off February 29 in Richmond, VA and runs through April 6 in their hometown of D.C. All dates are below.
DARKEST HOUR ON TOUR:
WITH MOUTH OF WAR, FILTH IS ETERNAL, I AM, + SOMNURI:
2/29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
3/01 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819
3/02 - Savannah, GA - Southbound Brewing Co
3/03 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
3/05 - Miami, FL - Gramps
3/06 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
3/08 - Dallas, TX - Trees
3/09 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
3/10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
3/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St
3/13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
3/14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
3/15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
3/16 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville)
3/18 - Portland, OR - Dantes
3/19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
3/22 - Denver, CO - Marquis
3/23 - Wichita, KS - Lodge Room @ TempleLive
3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
3/26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
3/27 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
3/28 - Cleveland, OH - Asylum Room @ Templelive
3/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
3/30 - Toronto, ON - Axis
4/01 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
4/02 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatere
4/03 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere
4/04 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
4/06 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
Darkest Hour Announce New Album With New Video For Title Song
Singled Out: Flames Of Durga's Darkest Hour
The Dead Year (Darkest Hour, Daughters Of Mara) Share First Single
Darkest Hour Announce Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement- Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries- more
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement
Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries
Scott Stapp Talks Possible New Music From Creed
The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Looks Back And Forward With Audacy
Asking Alexandria Marking 'Blue Monday' With 'Dark Void'
Kenny Chesney Wrapping Up Work On New Album
Cattle Decapitation And Carnifex Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour
On This Day In Rock: Jason Newsted Explains Exit From Metallica