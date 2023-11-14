Staind Recruit Seether For The Tailgate Tour

(Live Nation) Staind has announced The Tailgate Tour with long-time friends, Seether and featuring Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22, 2024 in Brandon, Mississippi.

Produced by Live Nation, The Tailgate Tour reunites Staind and Seether for the first time in years. "I'm really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia," says lead vocalist Aaron Lewis. "It's going to be a great time."

The eleven-date trek begins April 22, 2024 with dates across the US, including Franklin, TN, Portland, ME and Grand Rapids, MI before wrapping up in Pelham, AL May 15.

Tickets will be available starting with Artist presales beginning Wednesday, November 15 @ 10:00am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general public onsale beginning Friday, November 17 @ 10am local time at staindofficial.com

See full tour itinerary below.

Staind recently released their first studio album in twelve years, Confessions of the Fallen to rave reviews. The band's latest single, "Here & Now" and powerful video has just entered Top 5 on the active rock chart, the second Top 5 single from the new album.

STAIND 2024 THE TAILGATE TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SEETHER

AND FEATURING SAINT ASONIA AND TIM MONTANA

April 22 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 23 Franklin, TN @FirstBank Amphitheater (on-sale date TBD)

April 30 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 1 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

May 5 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 7 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 9 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 14 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 15 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

MORE STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

April 18 St. Augustine, FL @ Planet Band Camp

(w/ Ayron Jones and Tim Montana)

April 19 Tampa, FL @ 98ROCKFEST at AMALIE Arena

(w/ Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana and Austin Meade

April 20 Orlando, FL @ WJRR's Earthday Birthday @ Central Florida Fairgrounds

(w/ Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory,

Tim Montana and Plush

April 25 Newark, NJ @ WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center

(w/ Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones and Tim Montana

April 26 Baltimore, MD @ 98 Rock Spring Thing at CFG Bank Arena

(w/ Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones and Tim Montana)

April 27 Worcester, MA @ The Big Gig DCU Center

(w/ Seether, Asking Alexandria and Tim Montana)

May 3 Milwaukee, WI @ 102.9 HOG FEST at Fiserv Forum

(w/ I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker and Tim Montana)

May 4 St. Paul, MN @ 93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center

(w/ I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker and Tim Montana)

Related Stories

Staind Announce Radio Tour

Staind Tops Rock Chart With 'Confessions Of The Fallen'

Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video

Staind Get Animated For New Single 'In This Condition'

News > Staind