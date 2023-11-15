Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind Graphic Novel Coming From Z2

(PR) Z2 Comics have announced, Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind features original stories for each of the nine album tracks including Where Eagles Dare - written by Steven Grant (The Punisher) illustrated by Carson Thorn (Batman the Barbarian), Revelations - fittingly crafted by Bruce Dickinson with Tony Lee (Doctor Who) and illustrated by Damien Worm (The October Faction); ("Revelations" being the first track in Maiden history to be solely-credited to Dickinson), Flight of Icarus by Eisner nominee Ivan Brandon (24Seven, Viking) illustrated by Francesco Dossena (Dylan Dog), Die With Your Boots On by Emmy-winning director and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi with art by Christian Rosado, The Trooper by Antony Johnston (Atomic Blonde) illustrated by Staz Johnson (Rogue Trooper), Still Life by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Conspiracy of Ravens) painted by John Pearson (Mindset), Quest for Fire from metal authority Brian Posehn (writer, comedian, actor) with art by Michael Avon Oeming (Powers), Sun and Steel by multiple World Fantasy Award-nominee Chris Roberson (iZombie) with art by Danijel Žeželj (Luna Park), and To Tame a Land, written and illustrated by Alison Sampson (Hit-Girl).
In addition, between each story, the book is packed with original pieces of art by acclaimed illustrators, including Montos, Ghoulish Gary, Steve Chanks, Jan Meininghaus, Kyle Hotz, Jay Geldhof, Darin Hazmat, Travis Knight, Akirant, and Nat Jones.
With Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind, collectors will have five variants available to purchase, including The Trooper cover by multiple Eisner-nominee J.G. Jones (Y: The Last Man), Asylum Edition with cover by multiple Society of Illustrators-winner Jason Edmiston, Die With Your Boots On cover by UK Iron Maiden illustrator Dan Mumford, and The Flight of the Icarus cover by Eisner-nominee Martin Simmonds (The Department of Truth) with an additional The Trooper Cutaway cover by famed poster artist Travis Knight.
Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind will be available in hardcover via Z2 distributed by Simon & Schuster for a list price of $40 (ISBN: 978-1-95492-826-8) at comic shops on November 22.
