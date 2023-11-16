Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera Opens A Reverb Shop

(Reverb) Starting in 1971, London-born, globally-raised artist Phil Manzanera gave guitars a new sound, first through the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Roxy Music, and later through the band 801. Today, the super-producer and guitar hero is selling a collection of gear from his very own Gallery Studios in The Official Phil Manzanera Reverb Shop.

"Now is the time for change, as the methods of recording studios have changed," Manzanera says. "Goodbye to lots of analog equipment that hasn't been used, for one reason or another, for years. We're looking for new homes for them."

Included in the shop is an Ampex MM1200, the workhorse of Manzanera's Gallery Studio that recorded a crucial part of Roxy Music's discography, such as the band's single "Over You," their famous cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy" to their last and best-selling studio album, Avalon. The Official Phil Manzaera Reverb Shop also includes...

A Euphonix CS2000 desk that has been used on records from Robert Wyatt, fellow Roxy Music bandmate Brian Eno, Chrissie Hynde, Annie Lennox, all of Manzanera's studio albums, and additional parts for David Gilmour's 'On an Island' and early production sessions for 'Rattle that Lock

Original Mellotron Tapes. Played on classic albums 'Roxy Music', 'For Your Pleasure', 'Stranded', 'Country Life' and more.

A Gibson Firebird X, one of the remaining survivors of Gibson's divisive, cutting-edge 2011 model.

Guitar Backline from the Roxy Music tours, including Roland, Marshall and Peavey amps and a Blade Strat guitar used on the 2001 World Tour.

You can find the full list of music gear available in The Official Phil Manzanera Reverb Shop here.

Related Stories

Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) And Phil Manzanera (Roxy Music) Limited Edition Box Set

Phil Manzanera And Andy Mackay (Roxy Music) Set To Release New Album

News > Phil Manzanera