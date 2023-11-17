Dolly Parton Streams Her Rock Album 'ROCKSTAR'

As promised when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, country music legend Dolly Parton has now officially released a rock album, entitled "ROCKSTAR."

True Public Relations sent over these details: ROCKSTAR (via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) is a 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems that pair Dolly with some of Rock n' Roll's most legendary names.

The album is available as a 4 LP set, a 2 CD set (including Home Shopping Network, University of Tennessee and Dallas Cowboys CD exclusives), a double cassette (exclusive to TalkShopLive), digital download and available on all streaming services here.

The album's focus track, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)" takes the iconic Rolling Stones' song about worldly frustrations and commercialism from a male perspective and flips it on its head. It has a girl power thing going on!

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the Rockstar album, and I can't tell you how happy I am that it's finally here to be released. I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them," states Parton.

Rockstar Track Listing:

1. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man(Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You're No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guests Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

