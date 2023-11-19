Gossip Get 'Crazy Again' With First New Album In 11 Years

(BT) Beloved, Portland pop/indie-rock trio Gossip returns with Real Power, their first album in 11 years, set for release on March 22, 2024, on Ultra Records and they are giving fans their first taste of the effort with the release of the new single "Crazy Again".
The album marks a reunion with acclaimed producer Rick Rubin, who helmed the band's pivotal 2009 album Music For Men. At the coaxing of Rubin, the band started recording in 2019 after completing a tour for the ten-year anniversary of Music For Men. Recorded at Rubin's home studio in Kauai, the process was temporarily halted by the pandemic and resumed when restrictions lifted. The result is an 11-track celebration of the galvanizing might of music, the joy of creative expression, and the power of chosen family in the aftermath of collective and personal trauma. The timing is ripe for a Gossip reunion, and Real Power heralds a new maturity and renewed sense of purpose for the trio. "When we began, so much about Gossip was about running away-that was always in the music," says Ditto. "We survived. We came from nothing, and we got the f*** out of there. And to be here 20 years later and still making music together is just incredible."
"Crazy Again," the first single from "Real Power," is a blissful pop classic that channels the energy of deep connection and joy. "The song is about actually being in love and feeling so safe," says frontwoman Beth Ditto. The music video for "Crazy Again" has Gossip once again collaborating with director Ssion (Perfume Genius, King Princess). Shot in Kansas City, the clip is classic Gossip, unapologetic and irreverent with unbridled energy.
Gossip consists of vocalist Beth Ditto, guitarist Nathan "Brace Paine" Howdeshell and drummer Hannah Blilie. The band's 2016 breakout studio album, Standing In The Way Of Control, reached #1 on UK Indie chart (certified Gold) and solidified the band as a dynamic force in the music scene. "Standing In The Way Of Control," the album's battle-cry title track, is a queer anthem written in response to U.S. government's proposition to define marriage and exclude homosexuals. The band achieved multiplatinum success with their follow up Music For Men, certified 2x platinum in Germany and France, 1x platinum in Australia and Switzerland with sales in excess of 1.5m copies. Gossip is renowned for their high energy live performances and have delivered incredible sets at some of the worlds biggest festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella and Pukkelpop Festival to name a few.
Preorder the album HERE. See the full track listing below.
Real Power Track Listing
01 Act Of God
02 Real Power
03 Don't Be Afraid
04 Crazy Again
05 Edge Of The Sun
06 Give It Up For Love
07 Turn The Card
08 Tell Me Something
09 Light It Up
10 Tough
11 Peace and Quiet
