Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 Box Set Released

(Reprise Records) The start of a musician's career is not only an intriguing collection of what happened, but maybe even more important is a gaze into what their future might hold. With musical artist Neil Young, Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 offers the sounds of his first decade, but just as importantly holds a light on the future of what's to come. Young's world of sound and spirit remains a never-ending adventure. It starts here.

Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 is the first in a series of archival box sets that was originally released on June 2, 2009, in three formats: A 10-disc deluxe edition in either Blu-ray or DVD and an 8-disc CD box.

Out of print for over a decade, the 8-CD box set is now available once again in its original format - housed in the "Garypak," a unique package designed by Young's long-time art director, the late Gary Burden. Each CD has its own custom sleeve. Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 is available from Young's Greedy Hand online store, all retail outlets, and on most DSPs. Hi-res digital audio is available at Xstream download store through Neil Young Archives. All

Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store © at NYA.

Neil Young Archives Vol I: 1963-1972 TRACKLISTING:

DISC 1 EARLY YEARS (1963-1968):

1 Aurora The Squires

2 The Sultan The Squires

3 I Wonder The Squires

4 Mustang The Squires

5 Iʼll Love You Forever The Squires

6 (Iʼm A Man And) I Can't Cry The Squires

7 Hello Lonely Woman Neil Young & Comrie Smith

8 Casting Me Away From You Neil Young & Comrie Smith

9 There Goes My Babe Neil Young & Comrie Smith

10 Sugar Mountain Neil Young

11 Nowadays Clancy Canʼt Even Sing Neil Young

12 Runaround Babe Neil Young

13 The Ballad Of Peggy Grover Neil Young

14 The Rent Is Always Due Neil Young

15 Extra, Extra Neil Young

16 Flying On The Ground Is Wrong Neil Young

17 Burned Buffalo Springfield

18 Out Of My Mind Buffalo Springfield

19 Down, Down, Down Neil Young

20 Kahuna Sunset Buffalo Springfield

21 Mr. Soul Buffalo Springfield

22 Sell Out Buffalo Springfield

23 Down To The Wire Neil Young

24 Expecting To Fly Buffalo Springfield

25 Slowly Burning Neil Young

26 One More Sign Neil Young

27 Broken Arrow Buffalo Springfield

28 I Am A Child Buffalo Springfield

DISC 2 TOPANGA 1 (1968-1969):

1 Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere Neil Young

2 The Loner Neil Young

3 Birds Neil Young

4 What Did You Do To My Life? Neil Young

5 The Last Trip To Tulsa Neil Young

6 Here We Are In The Years Neil Young

7 Iʼve Been Waiting For You Neil Young

8 The Old Laughing Lady Neil Young

9 Iʼve Loved Her So Long Neil Young

10 Sugar Mountain Neil Young

11 Nowadays Clancy Canʼt Even Sing Neil Young

12 Down By The River Neil Young with Crazy Horse

13 Cowgirl In The Sand Neil Young with Crazy Horse

14 Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere Neil Young with Crazy Horse

DISC 3 LIVE AT THE RIVERBOAT (TORONTO 1969):

1 Sugar Mountain Neil Young

2 The Old Laughing Lady Neil Young

3 Flying On The Ground Is Wrong Neil Young

4 On The Way Home Neil Young

5 Iʼve Loved Her So Long Neil Young

6 I Am A Child Neil Young

7 1956 Bubblegum Disaster Neil Young

8 The Last Trip To Tulsa Neil Young

9 Broken Arrow Neil Young

10 Whiskey Boot Hill Neil Young

11 Expecting To Fly Neil Young

DISC 4 TOPANGA 2 (1969-1970):

1 Cinnamon Girl Neil Young with Crazy Horse

2 Running Dry (Requiem For The Rockets) Neil Young with Crazy Horse

3 Round And Round (It Wonʼt Be Long) Neil Young with Crazy Horse

4 Oh Lonesome Me Neil Young with Crazy Horse

5 Birds Neil Young with Crazy Horse

6 Everybodyʼs Alone Neil Young with Crazy Horse

7 I Believe In You Neil Young with Crazy Horse

8 Sea Of Madness Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

9 Dance Dance Dance Neil Young with Crazy Horse

10 Country Girl Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

11 Helpless Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

12 It Might Have Been Neil Young with Crazy Horse

DISC 5 NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE-LIVE AT THE FILLMORE EAST (NEW YORK 1970):

1 Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

2 Winterlong

3 Down By The River

4 Wonderinʼ

5 Come On Baby Letʼs Go Downtown

6 Cowgirl In The Sand

DISC 6 TOPANGA 3 (1970):

1 Tell Me Why Neil Young

2 After The Gold Rush Neil Young

3 Only Love Can Break Your Heart Neil Young

4 Wonderinʼ Neil Young

5 Donʼt Let It Bring You Down Neil Young

6 Cripple Creek Ferry Neil Young

7 Southern Man Neil Young

8 Till The Morning Comes Neil Young

9 When You Dance, I Can Really Love Neil Young with Crazy Horse

10 Ohio Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

11 Only Love Can Break Your Heart Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

12 Tell Me Why Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

13 Music Is Love David Crosby, Graham Nash & Neil Young

14 See The Sky About To Rain Neil Young

DISC 7 LIVE AT MASSEY HALL (TORONTO 1971):

1 On The Way Home

2 Tell Me Why

3 Old Man

4 Journey Through The Past

5 Helpless

6 Love In Mind

7 A Man Needs A Maid/Heart Of Gold (Suite)

8 Cowgirl In The Sand

9 Donʼt Let It Bring You Down

10 Thereʼs A World

11 Bad Fog Of Loneliness

12 The Needle And The Damage Done

13 Ohio

14 See The Sky About To Rain

15 Down By The River

16 Dance Dance Dance

17 I Am A Child

DISC 8 NORTH COUNTRY (1971-1972):

1 Heart Of Gold Neil Young

2 The Needle And The Damage Done Neil Young

3 Bad Fog Of Loneliness Neil Young with The Stray Gators

4 Old Man Neil Young with The Stray Gators

5 Heart Of Gold Neil Young with The Stray Gators

6 Dance Dance Dance Neil Young

7 A Man Needs A Maid Neil Young with the London Symphony Orch.

8 Harvest Neil Young with The Stray Gators

9 Journey Through The Past Neil Young with The Stray Gators

10 Are You Ready For The Country? Neil Young with The Stray Gators

11 Alabama Neil Young with The Stray Gators

12 Words (Between The Lines Of Age) Neil Young with The Stray Gators

13 Soldier Neil Young

14 War Song Neil Young & Graham Nash with The Stray Gators

At the time of release in 2009, 13 of the songs had never been released before. A further 34 tracks were previously unreleased live or alternate versions. The repertoire covers the first decade of Neil Young's career, including material from the Squires, Buffalo Springfield, Crazy Horse, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and his early solo albums.

The box set comes with a 24-page booklet and a large fold-out Archives poster.

