Singled Out: Set The Sun's The Edge

Electronic metal outfit Set The Sun just released a new single "The Edge", from their forthcoming album, "At War". To celebrate we asked Eris to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Even though it's the opening track of the album, "The Edge" was actually one of the last songs we wrote and one that really hits home for us. I remember when we were writing it - Arc just randomly started singing some of the chorus on the demo track. After hearing it, Eris loved it and quickly jumped in and finished the lyrics. We both knew we hit on something super meaningful to us.
The song delves deep into the complexities of mental health struggles and suicide. Both of us have been at that point or "the edge" in the past, and sometimes something as simple as music was enough therapy to bring us back. We wanted a song that offered solace to those grappling with these battles and encouraging open conversations about mental health in the rock/metal community and beyond.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Danny O'Keefe Two-Disc Set 'Circular Turns'
Taking Back Sunday Release 'S'old' Video And Announce Album
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour
Setting Sun Share Lyric Video For 'Cool' New Single
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour- KISS Celebrating Final Shows With NYC Takeover- more
Former Slipknot Star Jay Weinberg Undergoes Surgery- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- more
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour
KISS Celebrating Final Shows With NYC Takeover
Northlane Premiere 'Dante' Video
Saxon Reveal 'The Prophecy' From Hell, Fire, And Damnation
GXTP Recruit David Arquette To Battle Chimp In 'Lust & Purity' Video
The Black Crowes Stream Unreleased 1992 Track 'Miserable'
Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video