Singled Out: Set The Sun's The Edge

Electronic metal outfit Set The Sun just released a new single "The Edge", from their forthcoming album, "At War". To celebrate we asked Eris to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Even though it's the opening track of the album, "The Edge" was actually one of the last songs we wrote and one that really hits home for us. I remember when we were writing it - Arc just randomly started singing some of the chorus on the demo track. After hearing it, Eris loved it and quickly jumped in and finished the lyrics. We both knew we hit on something super meaningful to us.

The song delves deep into the complexities of mental health struggles and suicide. Both of us have been at that point or "the edge" in the past, and sometimes something as simple as music was enough therapy to bring us back. We wanted a song that offered solace to those grappling with these battles and encouraging open conversations about mental health in the rock/metal community and beyond.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

