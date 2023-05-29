Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden surprised fans with the setlist at the first show of The Future Past Tour 2023 on Sunday night, May 28th in Ljubljana, Slovenia at the Arena Stozice.

Similar to the Somewhere Back In Time Tour, the trek harkens back to a previous era for the band, this time their 1986 "Somewhere in Time" album. But for this outing they also split the focus with their latest album, "Senjutsu".

For the "Somewhere In Time" era tracks, the band played the unofficial title track "Caught Somewhere in Time" for the first time since 1987, and the live debut of "Alexander The Great", according to SiriusXM host Mark Strigl. They also played "Heaven Can Wait", and "Can I Play With Madness".

As for the "Senjutsu" songs, the opening night featured the live debut of several songs from the album including "Days Of Future Past", "The Time Machine", "Death To The Celts" and the +11 minute "Hell On Earth".

Other classic songs included "The Prisoner", "Fear Of The Dark," "Iron Maiden", "The Trooper", and "Wasted Years".

Strigl shared a photo of the "pyro" setlist for the show here and the band shared a video from opening night, watch it below:

