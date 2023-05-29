Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden surprised fans with the setlist at the first show of The Future Past Tour 2023 on Sunday night, May 28th in Ljubljana, Slovenia at the Arena Stozice.
Similar to the Somewhere Back In Time Tour, the trek harkens back to a previous era for the band, this time their 1986 "Somewhere in Time" album. But for this outing they also split the focus with their latest album, "Senjutsu".
For the "Somewhere In Time" era tracks, the band played the unofficial title track "Caught Somewhere in Time" for the first time since 1987, and the live debut of "Alexander The Great", according to SiriusXM host Mark Strigl. They also played "Heaven Can Wait", and "Can I Play With Madness".
As for the "Senjutsu" songs, the opening night featured the live debut of several songs from the album including "Days Of Future Past", "The Time Machine", "Death To The Celts" and the +11 minute "Hell On Earth".
Other classic songs included "The Prisoner", "Fear Of The Dark," "Iron Maiden", "The Trooper", and "Wasted Years".
Strigl shared a photo of the "pyro" setlist for the show here and the band shared a video from opening night, watch it below:
Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast
Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Tour Kick Off - Hollywood Vampires Reschedule Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury- KISS- more
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more
Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour
Hollywood Vampires Reschedule US Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury
KISS Announce Final Australian Farewell Concert
Monograms 'Carry The Weight' With New Single
Polaris Premiere 'Inhuman' Video And Announce New Album
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Deliver 'Prophecy of the Dragon'
Blackning Deliver 'Eye For An Eye' Lyric Video
Danko Jones Have 'Good Time' With Karaoke-Themed Video