David Lee Roth Accepts Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Invitation

David Lee Roth has reportedly accepted Sammy Hagar's invitation to take part in the upcoming The Best Of All Worlds Tour that will be celebrating the music of Van Halen next year.

The special trek was announced by Hagar during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show and will include Sammy's longtime bandmate and original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Led Zeppelin drummer Jason Bonham and guitar hero Joe Satriani.

Hagar told Stern, "If Alex Van Halen wants to jump out, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us - come on motherf***ers, you are welcome. This is about Van Halen!"

Word seems to have gotten to original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, who reportedly told the Van Halen Newsdesk, "I'm ready to go. Let's do this."

Sammy said of The Best Of All Worlds Tour, "We're going to go deep into the Van Halen catalogue, [and] if you're going to go deep into the Van Halen catalogue, you need Joe Satriani," Hagar told Howard, revealing his band would even be performing Van Halen hits that pre-dated the singer's arrival in the band. "I got no problem with that," he continued. "I did it when I was in Van Halen. We did 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love,' we even did f***ing 'Jump.' This is really a celebration of all that, and we are the only ones who can do it."

The tour will feature support from Loverboy and is set to kick off on July 13th in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will wrap up on August 31st in at the St. Louis, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04' Best of Both Worlds Tour," said Hagar in the tour announcement. "With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We're going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like 'let's do it.' We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

July 13 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

July 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 31 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13 Spokane, WA Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

August 16 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

August 17 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

August 22 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 25 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

August 30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

August 31 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Invites David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen To Perform On New Tour

Sammy Hagar Reflects On Key Turning Points In Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Believes Dysfunction Preventing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show

David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Song 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis'

News > Van Halen