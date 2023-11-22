FIREWIND 'Come Undone' With New Single and Announce U.S. Tour

(AFM) FIREWIND, who just recently announced their brand new studio offering, entitled Stand United, for a release on March 1, 2024 via AFM Records, have not only revealed a brand new single, but a US headlining tour kicking off in the Spring of 2024! Find all upcoming FIREWIND live dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now! More US dates TBA.

Following "Salvation Day", the previously-released, first track taken off the band's forthcoming offering, now, FIREWIND have shared a lyric video for their new, powerful singe "Come Undone". Their new album, Stand United will be available as CD, LP Vinyl, digital formats and highly collectable bundles including an autographed card, a FIREWIND cat patch plus a ticket for the band's upcoming European tour with MASTERPLAN. For every ticket bundle purchase, fans will also get the chance to win a Meet&Greet.

Since more than twenty years, FIREWIND enthrall heavy music fans with their exciting blend of hard rock and power metal. Razor-sharp riffs by guitar legend Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), big hooks and solos meet the incredible vocal skills of charismatic singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others), who joined the band in 2019.

Stand United, features nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (Magnum, Unisonic), as well as a cover of the 80s pop rock classic 'Talking in Your Sleep', originally recorded by The Romantics but giving it a metal twist in the style of FIREWIND. Their forthcoming, tenth studio album also bears testament to the band's sheer enthusiasm and lyrical topics that could not be more relevant. "I wouldn't exactly call 'Stand United' a classic concept album, but the album title indicates what we're about thematically," explains Gus G, who has also contributed with more lyric ideas on this one than any album before. "This world seems to be getting more and more out of balance, what with environmental disasters, the pandemic, the wars currently raging all over the globe. In such times, it's more important than ever for mankind to stand close together instead of fighting each other. That's what 'Stand United' is about!"

In support of Stand United and among a European tour with MASTERPLAN early next year, FIREWIND have announced to tour the US in the Spring of 2024. Says Gus G: "We're proud and excited to bring our new album "Stand United" World Tour to America! In 2022 we made our comeback tour after a 9 year absence from American shores.

We vowed to return as soon as possible. With a new album release ahead of us, we're gonna do a full headline set for our American fans which will feature new songs and a best of setlist from our whole catalogue that's been long overdue! We're also very happy to have Edge of Paradise and Immortal Guardian with us. This is gonna be a Power Metal night to remember. We hope to see you all there!

FIREWIND - STAND UNITED IN AMERICA 2024

Special guests:

EDGE OF PARADISE

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN

04.12 MANCHESTER, NH - ANGERL CITY MUSIC HALL

04.13 READING, PA - REVERB

04.14 PITTSBURGH, PA - CRAFTHOUSE

04.16 WESTLAND, MI - TOKEN LOUNGE

04.17 HOBART, IN - HOBART ART THEATER

04.20 PEORIA, IL - REVIVAL MUSIC HALL

04.21 JOLIET, IL - THE FORGE

04.23 DENVER, CO - HQ

04.25 SAN DIEGO, CA - BRICK BY BRICK

04.26 ANAHEIM, CA - THE PARISH @ HOUSE OF BLUES

04.27 W. HOLLYWOOD - WHISKY A GO GO

04.28 SAN FRANCISCO - DNA LOUNGE

05.01 AUSTIN, TX - COME AND TAKE IT LIVE

05.02 DALLAS, TX - GRANADA THEATER (SUNDOWN ROOM)

05.03 SAN ANTONIO, TX - ROLLING OAKS EVENT CENTER

05.06 HOUSTON, TX - WAREHOUSE LIVE

