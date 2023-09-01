Firewind Deliver 'Still Raging' Live Album

(AFM) Firewind are celebrating the release of their new live album, titled "Still Raging". Available as a 2CD and Blu-Ray edition through AFM Records, the band's epic anniversary release, recorded in 2022 at a frenetically-acclaimed hometown show in Thessaloniki, Greece, is out now.

Mastermind and guitarist, Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), comments: "Happy release day! Today "Still Raging" Blu-Ray is finally out and we wanted to share one more song with you. "Ode to Leonidas" is from our 2017 concept album, "Immortals" which has quickly become a staple at our live shows. We love playing this one, so crank it up and go check out the new live release!"

Since more than twenty years, FIREWIND enthrall heavy music fans with their exciting blend of hard rock and power metal. Razor-sharp riffs, big hooks and solos meet the incredible vocal skills of charismatic singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others), who joined the band in 2019.

"It's hard to believe that a band like Firewind has been around for 2 decades," Gus G recently said. "In 2022 we had only planned a re-issue of our debut album, but with the pandemic slowly winding down, we were fortunate enough to start doing shows in America and Europe again. Come Fall of 2022 we played 2 headline shows in our homeland, Greece to celebrate our 20th anniversary."

He continues: "While we're currently hard at work on some new music, we hope this commemorative Live release will keep you good company, till our new Metal anthems arrive.

"Firewind Still Raging, 20 years later and it's all thanks to YOU!"

