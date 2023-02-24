.

Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

Firewind, founded by Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), have released a video for their brand new single called "Destiny Is Calling", which is the follow-up to their 2020 self-titled album.

Gus G had this to say, "As we're out on a massive 42-date European tour w/ Beast in Black, we thought it'd be a good time to finally give you guys some new Firewind music.

"We've been testing the new track live every night and the reception has been phenomenal. The video was filmed on February 11th in Munich at Tonhalle in front of 2.000 screaming metalheads and we feel it captures the energy and mood of the song.

"Crank it up and enjoy!"

Firewind Tour dates:
24.02.2023 UK Glasgow Cathouse
25.02.2023 IE Dublin Whelans
28.02.2023 DE Frankfurt Batschkapp
01.03.2023 DE Hannover Capitol
02.03.2023 DK Copenhagen Amager Bio
03.03.2023 DE Hamburg Gruenspan
04.03.2023 SE Malmo KB
05.03.2023 SE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
06.03.2023 NO Oslo Vulkan Arena
07.03.2023 SE Gothenburg Trädgårn
09.03.2023 DE Berlin Huxleys
10.03.2023 DE Leipzig Felsenkeller
11.03.2023 CZ Zlin Masters of Rock Café
12.03.2023 HU Budapest Barba Negra
14.03.2023 PL Krakow Studio
15.03.2023 PL Warsaw Progresja
16.03.2023 SK Bratislava Majestic Music Club
18.03.2023 RO Napoca Form Space
19.03.2023 RO Bucarest Quantic Club
20.03.2023 BG Sofia Hristo Botev Hall

FESTIVALS 2023
09.06.2023 DE Metal Frenzy Open Air
14.07.23 DE Blizzard Rockfest
29.07.2023 CZ Ostrava v Plamenech
04.08.2023 DE Helmfest
05.08.2023 AT Innrock Reloaded

