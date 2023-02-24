Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

Single art

Firewind, founded by Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), have released a video for their brand new single called "Destiny Is Calling", which is the follow-up to their 2020 self-titled album.

Gus G had this to say, "As we're out on a massive 42-date European tour w/ Beast in Black, we thought it'd be a good time to finally give you guys some new Firewind music.

"We've been testing the new track live every night and the reception has been phenomenal. The video was filmed on February 11th in Munich at Tonhalle in front of 2.000 screaming metalheads and we feel it captures the energy and mood of the song.

"Crank it up and enjoy!"

Firewind Tour dates:

24.02.2023 UK Glasgow Cathouse

25.02.2023 IE Dublin Whelans

28.02.2023 DE Frankfurt Batschkapp

01.03.2023 DE Hannover Capitol

02.03.2023 DK Copenhagen Amager Bio

03.03.2023 DE Hamburg Gruenspan

04.03.2023 SE Malmo KB

05.03.2023 SE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

06.03.2023 NO Oslo Vulkan Arena

07.03.2023 SE Gothenburg Trädgårn

09.03.2023 DE Berlin Huxleys

10.03.2023 DE Leipzig Felsenkeller

11.03.2023 CZ Zlin Masters of Rock Café

12.03.2023 HU Budapest Barba Negra

14.03.2023 PL Krakow Studio

15.03.2023 PL Warsaw Progresja

16.03.2023 SK Bratislava Majestic Music Club

18.03.2023 RO Napoca Form Space

19.03.2023 RO Bucarest Quantic Club

20.03.2023 BG Sofia Hristo Botev Hall

FESTIVALS 2023

09.06.2023 DE Metal Frenzy Open Air

14.07.23 DE Blizzard Rockfest

29.07.2023 CZ Ostrava v Plamenech

04.08.2023 DE Helmfest

05.08.2023 AT Innrock Reloaded

Related Stories

More Firewind News