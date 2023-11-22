.

Maneskin Rock 'Jolene' With Dolly Parton

11-22-2023
Country music legend Dolly Parton has revealed a special digital version of her brand new "Rockstar" album that included two special exclusive tracks in including a collaboration with Maneskin.

Dolly's team shared the big news, "Surprise! Dolly has just dropped an exclusive digital download version of her brand new album Rockstar with two tracks not available anywhere else: her take on the Eddie Money hit 'Two Tickets To Paradise', and a unique version of 'Jolene' with Global chart-topping rockers Maneskin.

Maneskin met Dolly when their 2023 tour brought the trailblazing group to Nashville.Download these two new tracks along with the whole album only at http://dolly.lnk.to/DPExclusiveDownload..

