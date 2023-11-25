Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Take On 'Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You'

(dmk) Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen (DDEG) are getting in a festive spirit with the release of their rendition of Billy Squire's 1981 classic "Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You".

"'Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You' by Billy Squier has always been one of my favorite Christmas tunes," said Frontman/Lead Guitarist/Singer-Songwriter Dustin Douglas. "Something about the bluesy verses and Squier's unmistakable voice makes me smile. I always knew someday I'd record this track."

And that he did. However, in true fashion, the group - which is rounded out by Drummer Tommy Smallcomb and Bassist Matt "The Dane" Gabriel - didn't simply cover the iconic holiday song. They re-invented it. Recorded at Eight Days A Week Studio in Northumberland, PA by revered Engineer/Producer and Badlees/Cellarbirds Bassist Paul Smith (Smith also played Mellotron on the track), DDEG's version boldly boasts the band's signature swagger, big guitars, infectious rhythms, and sexy grooves with Douglas' distinct bluesy, vocal delivery, honoring Squiers' original vibe ... while making it their own.

To celebrate the release of "Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You," the group is also releasing a video that Douglas describes as "fun and lighthearted" and "meant to bring a smile to everyone this holiday season and for years to come." Filmed at Diamond City Studios in their hometown of Wilkes-Barre, PA and directed by Award-Winning Cinematographer Jonathan Edwards, Douglas says the goal of the video was to have fun and show a funny side of the band with members in Santa suits and lots of snow machines to create a whimsical, winter wonderland.

"Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You" follows the release of DDEG's successful third album Black Leather Blues. The critically-acclaimed record received rave reviews from such outlets as Rock and Blues Muse who hailed it as "a multifaceted, ten-song collection equally full of the soul of the past and the fury of the present" and Glide Magazine who described it as a "modern blues-rock with plenty of attitude and drama." Watch the video below:

