Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Change

Modern blues rockers Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen just premiered the video for their song "Change", which comes from their forthcoming album "Black Leather Blues". To celebrate Dustin talks about the track and video. Here is the story:

The song: It was one of those times in life when the same daily routine, same scenery, same songs on the radio, same everything just became monotonous and boring. Lyrically it really doesn't beat around the bush-I just wanted a change from it all. I think a lot of people can relate.



I've always had a soft spot for a good ballad-I always try to throw at least one on every record. The funny thing is, I didn't set out to write a slower song for Black Leather Blues. I was almost against it, but something happened when I strummed those opening chords of what is now 'Change.' It just wrote itself and I'm very proud of it. Although it's slower than some of our other material, I think the fans will be able to relate to the song and find the acoustic vibe a bit refreshing.

The video (directed by Jonathan Edwards): in Pringle, PA in a remote area and a friend's house and property. Other scenes were shot in Pittston PA. The diner scene was at my friend Victor's Pizza Joint named Tony's Pizza (shout out to Victor for the support!).

The female lead in the video, Amber Lynn Fisk: This is her onscreen debut. After some convincing and bribery, I was able to convince her to be the lead role in the video. She killed it!

The viewer is led to believe the female character is walking away and changing her life, but the twist comes where the actual change involves the couple leaving together.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album (which arrives this Friday, April 14th) here

