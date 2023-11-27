Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64

Iconic veteran rockers Killing Joke have shared the sad news that longtime guitarist Kevin "Geordie" Walker died on Sunday, November 26th, after he suffered a stroke. He was 64.
The band shared via Facebook, "It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother."
Walker joined Killing Joke in 1979 and he appeared on all of the band's 15 studio albums, spanning from 1980's self-titled debut through 2015's "Pylon".
