Killing Joke Members Pay Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

The members of Killing Joke have shared their tribute to late guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker, who died on Sunday (November 26th), after suffering a stroke. Freeman Promotions sent over the following from the group:

Geordie was born in Chester le Street, Newcastle on December 18th, 1958, and began his career in the late '70s with seminal post-punk act Killing Joke with whom he would go on to write and record on 15 studio albums, earning worldwide critical acclaim and a ferocious fanbase. Geordie's utterly unique style drew widespread praise from fans and his peers alike. Rest In Peace.

Jaz: "I spoke to Geordie last week. He began our hour-long conversation with "there he is," and apart from a flu, he was in fine spirits and looking forward to the future with optimism. We reincarnated before and we will reincarnate again. I never left his side in 44 years. Tears"

Youth: "He is now flying high with The Valkyries, on his way to the halls of Valhalla. He defined a generation or three with his genius. We are all honoured to have served with him and shared his vision of what the band could be."

Paul Ferguson: "We are devastated by the news of our brother's sudden passing. Our collective look forwards have come to naught and the maestro strummed his last glorious chords. I was honoured to play in the band with him, a rare talent and wit who suffered no fools. Rest In Peace Geords."

