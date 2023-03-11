.

Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

03-11-2023

Killing Joke Video still
Video still

(Freeman Promotions) Killing Joke have released their brand new single, "Full Spectrum Dominance", via Spinefarm, to celebrate their sold-out headline show at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 12th.

The epic "Full Spectrum Dominance" has been mixed by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Pixies, Royal Blood) and is accompanied by a remix from Youth, artwork by longstanding designer Mike Coles, plus a lyric video.

Under the banner 'Killing Joke - Follow The Leaders', Killing Joke will be performing their first two albums, in their entirety, at the Royal Albert Hall - 1980's self-titled debut album followed by their second full-length, 'What's This For...!'

This special event was preceded by four intimate warm-up shows, including an appearance at London's legendary 100 Club.

Killing Joke is very much music as ritual - raw, uncompromising and precisely-targeted lyrically, and "Full Spectrum Dominance' shows that Jaz Coleman, Geordie, Youth & Big Paul, the original Killing Joke personnel, are currently delivering the best and most relevant material of their career, with no mellowing or softening of the edges getting in the way.

With collective nostrils flared and righteous anger carried torch-high, Killing Joke continue to take their music of resistance to fresh levels, both in the studio and out on the road. Follow the leaders...

