Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

(Freeman Promotions) Killing Joke have released their brand new single, "Full Spectrum Dominance", via Spinefarm, to celebrate their sold-out headline show at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 12th.
The epic "Full Spectrum Dominance" has been mixed by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Pixies, Royal Blood) and is accompanied by a remix from Youth, artwork by longstanding designer Mike Coles, plus a lyric video.
Under the banner 'Killing Joke - Follow The Leaders', Killing Joke will be performing their first two albums, in their entirety, at the Royal Albert Hall - 1980's self-titled debut album followed by their second full-length, 'What's This For...!'
This special event was preceded by four intimate warm-up shows, including an appearance at London's legendary 100 Club.
Killing Joke is very much music as ritual - raw, uncompromising and precisely-targeted lyrically, and "Full Spectrum Dominance' shows that Jaz Coleman, Geordie, Youth & Big Paul, the original Killing Joke personnel, are currently delivering the best and most relevant material of their career, with no mellowing or softening of the edges getting in the way.
With collective nostrils flared and righteous anger carried torch-high, Killing Joke continue to take their music of resistance to fresh levels, both in the studio and out on the road. Follow the leaders...
Billy Idol Recruits Killing Joke For Roadside Tour
Killing Joke Share 'Lord Of Chaos' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Zero Theorem's Joke
Jaz Coleman's Shares Debut Song From New Project Black & Red
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more
The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series
The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos
Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video
Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video
Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single
Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show
Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album