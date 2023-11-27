Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Metal legends Metallica have been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in the organization's 20-year history.

"Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots.

"Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor."

The band was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award prior to their M72 World Tour's sold-out performance at Detroit's Ford Field.

