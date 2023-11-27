.

Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

11-27-2023
Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame AwardPhoto courtesy SpinLab

Metal legends Metallica have been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in the organization's 20-year history.

"Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots.

"Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor."

The band was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award prior to their M72 World Tour's sold-out performance at Detroit's Ford Field.

Related Stories
Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video

Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video

Arctic Monkeys Beat Metallica And Foo Fighters For Billboard's Top Rock Group Award

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more

David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Wash And Fold'- KISS Shows Sidelined By Paul Stanley's Illness- more

Reviews

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Latest News

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64

Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Steven Adler Ready For 'one-of-a-kind night' With Motley Crue's Vince Neil

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Minute By Minute' Anniversary

Hair to Stay Launched On Mark Strigl's SiriusXM Hair Nation Shows

Moon Safari Deliver 'Emma, Come On' Video

Singled Out: Scott Whiddon's Maybe That's Enough For Now