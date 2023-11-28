Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Metallica have announced that they will be very first hard rock band to ever play the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when they take the stage of the event next month.
The band shared via social media, "We're not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit.
"We're excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we'll be the first hard rock band to ever play at @MDLBeast's Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."
Soundstorm 2023 will also feature performances from H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Calvin Harris, Pharrell & Phriends, J Balvin, Swedish House Mafia, and David Guetta, are more.
