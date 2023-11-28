.

Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Keavin Wiggins | 11-28-2023
Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Metallica have announced that they will be very first hard rock band to ever play the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when they take the stage of the event next month.

The band shared via social media, "We're not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit.

"We're excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we'll be the first hard rock band to ever play at @MDLBeast's Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

Soundstorm 2023 will also feature performances from H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Calvin Harris, Pharrell & Phriends, J Balvin, Swedish House Mafia, and David Guetta, are more.

Related Stories
Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video

Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert- Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album- Metallica- more

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more

Reviews

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Latest News

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert

Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album

Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour

Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World

Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour

Killing Joke Members Pay Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

The Rods Channel Motorhead With 'Shockwave'