Queen Rock Montreal Coming To IMAX Theatres

(42 West) IMAX and Pathe Live in partnership with Mercury Studios and Queen Films announced today that, for the very first time, one of the world's biggest bands will perform on cinema's biggest screens with the global release of "Queen Rock Montreal," exclusively in IMAX beginning January 18, 2024.

This exhilarating live concert from 1981 is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience. The film was digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience, including 12-channel surround sound, crystal-clear images, and IMAX's customized theatre geometry.

Rock & roll royalty Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon take to the stage in a historic and exhilarating performance of their greatest hits including "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "Under Pressure," Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," "We Are The Champions," and additional songs from popular album The Game including "Dragon Attack," "Play the Game," and more. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.

"I don't think we quite realized it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen's touring life, on stage in the old glory days. The director was very much focused on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power," said Brian May. Added Roger Taylor, "Enjoy. We were young!"

"Queen Rock Montreal" will be released in over 450 IMAX locations globally for four days beginning January 18. Participating territories include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, to name a few. For a list of theatres and to purchase tickets please visit queeninimax.com.

"Queen Rock Montreal" captures a pivotal moment in the band's history. When Queen returned for the fourth time to Montreal's 18,000-seat Forum in November 1981, where this concert was recorded, it was after a 15-month absence during which they became the biggest band in the world. Fueled by the release of The Game album, their smash single "Under Pressure," and extensive touring, Queen now dominated the charts in every major territory across the globe.

The two shows that took place in Montreal - November 24 and 25, 1981 - were arranged specifically to set Queen up for another first: shooting a full-length concert film to properly document their live show, highlighting the state-of-the art sound recording. Having spent almost two years on the road, the group was ready for such a challenge and hit Montreal in top form for what would end up being two consecutives sold out, legendary nights.

"Queen Rock Montreal" not only delivers Queen in their rawest form but captures the unparalleled musicianship and vocal talents of Freddie, Brian, Roger and John performing together. Showcasing the group in their pre-Hot Space album era, before keyboards would find a place in the band's touring line up, this classic concert film shows these talented musicians in total cohesion while finding space to demonstrate their individual strengths. Directed by Saul Swimmer, "Queen Rock Montreal" marks the first concert captured on film of this legendary and groundbreaking band.

