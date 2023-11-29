The Jesus and Mary Chain Announces New Album 'Glasgow Eyes'

(Force Field PR) The Jesus and Mary Chain today set the wheels in motion for a landmark year ahead as they announce the March 8th release of their new album Glasgow Eyes via Fuzz Club and unleash its lead single "jamcod" (spell it out). The duo - brothers Jim and William Reid - will further mark their 40th year in 2024 with an autobiography (published by Orion/White Rabbit) and a major UK and European tour.

Glasgow Eyes was recorded at Mogwai's Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow, where Jim and William continued the creative process that resulted in their previous album, 2017's Damage and Joy, becoming their highest charting album in over twenty years. What emerged is a record that finds one of the UK's most influential groups embracing a productive second chapter, their maelstrom of melody, feedback and controlled chaos now informed more audibly by their love for Suicide and Kraftwerk and a fresh appreciation of the less disciplined attitudes found in jazz.

Jim Reid elaborates, "But don't expect 'the Mary Chain goes jazz.' People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that's certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there's a telepathy there - we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other's sentences."

The album's first single, "jamcod," welds dark electronica with the immense guitar sound that can only be that of William Reid creating an instant Mary Chain classic that's also undeniably fresh and radical. "jamcod" and Glasgow Eyes not only extend The Jesus and Mary Chain story, but feel simultaneously like a return to roots. From the incendiary Psychocandy debut and its classic "Just Like Honey" onwards, the Reid brothers steadily became the misfits who made good without compromise.

2024 TOUR-DATES

March 22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

March 25 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

March 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1

March 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

March 30 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

April 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

April 5 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery

April 7 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

April 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

April 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

April 12 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

April 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

April 15 - Geneva, CH @ L'Usine

April 16 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

April 17 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

April 19 - Krems, AT @ Donaufestival

April 20 - Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2

April 21 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

April 23 - Brussels, BE @ AB

April 24 - The Hague, NL @ Paard

