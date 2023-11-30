Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic

(RFPR) Megadeth icon Marty Friedman has given the holiday classic "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" a rock makeover for the "A Very Metal Christmas Vols. 1 & 2" compilations.

With the 2023 Christmas season in full swing, music fans are on the hunt for new versions of the Holiday songs they love and adore. Spirits have been lifted as word about two new Christmas metal compilations have begun to spread, A Very Metal Christmas Vols. 1 & 2.

Both compilations offer refreshing and energetic versions of seasonal favorites by the likes of Rainbow's Graham Bonnet, Megadeth's Chris Poland, King's X's Ty Tabor, George Lynch, Great White's Jack Russell, Vixen's Janet Gardner, Angel's Frank DiMino and many more!

Today, a new single from the second volume is made available on all digital music platforms - an absolutely breathtaking version of the Judy Garland beloved ballad "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas!" Performed by legendary guitar virtuoso, formerly of metal giants Megadeth, Marty Friedman proves that music doesn't need to have walls of distortion or endless solos to be powerful.

Instead, Friedman's take on the song mixes acoustic and electric guitars with nary a distortion pedal in sight. His playing is both passionate and effortless, expressing the hope-amidst-sorrow emotion of the song perfectly. With a stellar guest appearance by Friedman's life partner and frequent collaborator, Japanese cellist Hiyori Okuda, this track is sure to bring the warmth of the Christmas spirit to any home.

