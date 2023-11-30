.

Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna

Bruce Henne | 11-30-2023
Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", from a November 10 concert at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The lead track to the group's eleventh studio album introduced the project last fall ahead of the record's release in April.

"Lux AEterna" was recently nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance category, where it will compete against tracks by Arctic Monkeys ("Sculptures Of Anything Goes"), Black Pumas ("More Than A Love Song"), Boygenius ("Not Strong Enough") and Foo Fighters ("Rescued").

Metallica are also finalists in the categories of Best Rock Album ("72 Seasons") and and Best Metal Performance for the title track to the project.

"72 Seasons" was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Get Grammy details and stream video of "Lux AEterna" live from Detroit here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna

Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic- Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC For Cover Story- Imagine Dragons- more

Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video- Queen Rock Montreal Coming To IMAX Theatres- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack

Latest News

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic

Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC For Cover Story

Imagine Dragons Receive SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

Judas Priest Release 'Trial By Fire' Video

Rolling Stones Release 'Bite My Head Off' Feat Paul McCartney Lyric Video

Duran Duran Reveal Jonas Akerlund Directed 'Black Moonlight' Video

Scott Stapp Unleashes 'Black Butterfly'

Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna