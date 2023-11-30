Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", from a November 10 concert at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The lead track to the group's eleventh studio album introduced the project last fall ahead of the record's release in April.

"Lux AEterna" was recently nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance category, where it will compete against tracks by Arctic Monkeys ("Sculptures Of Anything Goes"), Black Pumas ("More Than A Love Song"), Boygenius ("Not Strong Enough") and Foo Fighters ("Rescued").

Metallica are also finalists in the categories of Best Rock Album ("72 Seasons") and and Best Metal Performance for the title track to the project.

"72 Seasons" was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Get Grammy details and stream video of "Lux AEterna" live from Detroit here.

