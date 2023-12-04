Mammoth WVH Announces Two 2024 North American Tour Legs

(PFA) With the final four shows of the 2023 headline tour still to play, Mammoth WVH - the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen - is announcing headline tour dates for 2024 in support of their sophomore album Mammoth II. The success of their first-ever headline run has resulted in two legs of the Mammoth II Tour 2024 across the United States.

The first leg - scheduled for February 21, 2024 to March 10, 2024 - will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. That run will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10.

The second leg - scheduled for May 4, 2024 to May 17, 2024 - will welcome rockers Intervals as special guests to those dates. Those dates will start in Bethlehem, PA (May 4) and make stops in Norfolk, VA (May 8), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 12) and Nashville, TN (May 16) before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on May 17. All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time.

"2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can't wait to see everyone next year," states Wolfgang Van Halen.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. The 10-track collection Mammoth II was released on August 4th via BMG. From the rocking opener "Right?" to Beatles-esque fade on closer "Better Than You" Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Miles Above Me," "Erase Me" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth is. The debut single from Mammoth II - the upbeat rocker "Another Celebration at the End of the World" - and the latest single "I'm Alright" continued Mammoth's streak in the Top 10 at Active Rock radio.

Mammoth II Tour 2024

Feb 21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ^

Feb 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

Feb 24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

Feb 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb 28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall ^

Mar 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's ^

Mar 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

Mar 5 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ^

Mar 6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

Mar 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre ^

Mar 9 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

Mar 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

May 4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

May 5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

May 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

May 8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

May 10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

May 14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

May 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval

