Limp Bizkit Plot 2024 Loserville Tour

(Live Nation) Limp Bizkit have announced the 2024 Loserville Tour. The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer and feature an epic lineup of special guests - Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman will perform, and the legendary Riff Raff will host & MC each night.
Kicking off on July 16 in Somerset, WI, the tour makes stops in Toronto, ON; Charlotte, NC; West Palm Beach, FL; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in San Bernardino, CA at Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 24.
TICKETS: Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 8 at 10am local time at loservilletour.com.
2024 LOSERVILLE TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 16 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
Thu Jul 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sat Jul 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jul 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Jul 31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 02 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 06 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 09 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Aug 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Aug 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 21 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Aug 23 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thu Aug 24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
