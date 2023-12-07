Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday

Guns N' Roses have announced that they will officially be releasing their song "The General" as a digital single this Friday, December 8th and have shared a teaser clip.

"The General" had previously been released as the B-side to the group's limited edition 7" vinyl single of their latest track "Perhaps". Both songs were composed during the Chinese Democracy sessions.

The band surprised fans with the very first live performance of "The General" during their concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles back on November 2nd.

Axl Rose's friend and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach spoke to Rolling Stone about the song in 2008, stating that it is the sequel to the "Use Your Illusion II" track "Estranged". Pre-save the song here and check out the teaser below:

