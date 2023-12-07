Guns N' Roses have announced that they will officially be releasing their song "The General" as a digital single this Friday, December 8th and have shared a teaser clip.
"The General" had previously been released as the B-side to the group's limited edition 7" vinyl single of their latest track "Perhaps". Both songs were composed during the Chinese Democracy sessions.
The band surprised fans with the very first live performance of "The General" during their concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles back on November 2nd.
Axl Rose's friend and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach spoke to Rolling Stone about the song in 2008, stating that it is the sequel to the "Use Your Illusion II" track "Estranged". Pre-save the song here and check out the teaser below:
Steven Adler Ready For 'one-of-a-kind night' With Motley Crue's Vince Neil
Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps
Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars Give Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit A Metal Makeover
Nick Oliveri Recruits Slash For 'Chains and Shackles'
Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday- Iron Maiden Make History- more
Paul McCartney Tributes Wings Bandmate Denny Laine- Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour
Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday
Iron Maiden Make History After Selling Out Stadium in 21 Minutes
Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Postpones American Patriot Dates
Journey And The Story Of American Rock Book Coming Early Next Year
Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection
Jane's Addiction Announce First Euro Headline Tour In Over Eight Years
Singled Out: Hannah Cutt's Dirty Enough For Hardcore