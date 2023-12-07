Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Postpones American Patriot Dates

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced that they he been ordered by doctors to take "mandatory vocal rest" forcing him to postpone the reamining dates for his American Patriot Acoustic Tour.
Lewis broke the news to fans with the following, "Life has reminded me I'm creeping up on 52. After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords. It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals. Have a great holiday season and I look forward to seeing everyone in 2024."
Six of the seven dates that were scheduled to take place this month have now been postponed to next year, spanning from February through August, with the second concert in Saginaw, MI that was set for December 17th being canceled.
The December 7th show in Concord, NH has been moved to April 3rd. The December 8th concert in Springfield, Ma will now take place on February 17th, Verona, NY's stop has moved to February 16th.
The two shows in Nashville, IN, originally scheduled for December 14th and 15th, will now take place on August 24th and 25th. And the first show in Saginaw, MI is now set for August 10th.
