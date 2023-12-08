Guns N' Roses Stream New Single 'The General'

(Interscope) Guns N' Roses debuted their new single titled, "The General" via Geffen Records. "The General" stands out as the band's second release of 2023, following their summer single "Perhaps". Guns N' Roses initially debuted "The General" to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of "The General."

Last month, Guns N' Roses concluded their blockbuster 2023 world tour, which sold 1.3 million tickets around the world. The tour marked the band's largest run to date and consisted of acclaimed performances across European stadiums and arenas. Their run included headlining festivals including Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park. The band's North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio with AC/DC & Metallica.

Around the world, the band's shows have only gotten bigger and bolder. The group's now-legendary three-hour-plus sets have evolved with sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe.

