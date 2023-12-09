Neil Young Releases New Album 'Before And After'

(Reprise Records) On his new album, BEFORE AND AFTER, Neil Young has approached a totally eclectic collection of mostly obscure songs like a painter with a new palette. Picking from a vast array of his originals, Young chooses favorites from his playbook like a trip into his music history and performs them mostly alone taking a solo acoustic journey to a new place.

Each of the songs blend and create one continuous flow, clocking in at a 48-minute pure and intimate listening experience. Produced by Lou Adler and Neil Young and mixed by Young and Niko Bolas, aka The Volume Dealers, this is unlike any other album he has released to date. Watch the visualizer below.

Young describes BEFORE AND AFTER succinctly: "The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece - designed to be listened to that way. This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening." That says it all.

New versions of the songs themselves seamlessly move and morph with mesmerizing clarity, beginning with his earliest Buffalo Springfield appearance, "Burned," to the recent "Don't Forget Love" (from 2021's BARN), and including the previously unreleased song "If You Got Love."

Weaving into a singular sonic tapestry for the ages, this new album is a time-trip of the highest order, capturing the world of a musician who never stops moving.

Select independent retailers are hosting BEFORE AND AFTER listening and release events today, December 8. Stores will have limited exclusive prints available and a chance to win various Neil Young prizes (while supplies last). A full list of participating stores can be found HERE. Contact your local store for details.

BEFORE AND AFTER is available in four formats: vinyl LP; clear vinyl LP (Limited Edition available only from Indie outlets and the Greedy Hand online store), Blu-Ray disc featuring Atmos mix, Binaural mix and Hi-Res 96/24 stereo; as well as Compact Disc. Hi-Res digital audio is available at the Xstream Store at NYA and most DSP's. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads.

BEFORE AND AFTER Tracklisting:

I'm The Ocean

Homefires

Burned

On The Way Home

If You Got Love

A Dream That Can Last

Birds

My Heart

When I Hold You In My Arms

Mother Earth

Mr Soul

Comes A Time

Don't Forget Love

