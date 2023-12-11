Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify - 2023 In Review

Metallica started the year on a high note, sharing that they passed a major milestone and that earned them top 23 story of Jan 2023: Metallica ended 2022 on a high note, sharing the news with fans via social media that they had surpassed 1.6 billion streams via the music service Spotify.

They wrote, "You guys have outdone yourselves once again! 137 million hours of Metallica were streamed on Spotify in 2022, up by more than 20 million hours from last year.

"Whether you're new to Metallica, or you've been listening for the past 41 years, we'd like to extend a huge THANK YOU to the entire Metallica Family."

Their stats included 72.1 million listeners spread over 183 countries.

Related Stories

AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer - 2023 In Review

Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna

Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

News > Metallica