Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Video Passed 2 Billion Views - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Video Passed 2 Billion was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: The video for the 1991 Guns N' Roses classic, "November Rain", has surpassed the two billion views mark on YouTube. Directed by Andy Morahan and one of the most expensive music videos ever made, the third single from "Use Your Illusion I" reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1992.

The video for the song - which was uploaded to the video platform in late 2009 - surpassed the 1 billion milestone on YouTube in July of 2018, which means it racked up its first billion views in 9 years and the second in less than 5 years.

Last fall, Guns N' Roses released a newly recorded version of "November Rain" as part of a Super Deluxe Edition of the "Use Your Illusion I & II" box set; the track featured the inclusion of a 50-piece orchestra conducted and arranged by composer Christopher Lennertz.

