Ozzy Osbourne Retired From Touring - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Retired From Touring was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Legendary heavy metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has made the decision to cancel his 2023 European and UK Tour, and that his touring days are over due to physical health.
Ozzy broke the news with the following statement, "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.
"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.
"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know.
"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.
"I want to thank my family......my band.......my crew......my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.
"I love you all..."
