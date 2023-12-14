Journey Reunited With Gregg Rolie On 50th Anniversary Tour - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey Reunited With Gregg Rolie On 50th Anniversary Tour was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Journey co-founder Gregg Rolie reunited with the band on stage in Austin, TX on February 22 to perform a series of classic tracks during the group's 50th anniversary tour.
The concert at the city's Moody Center saw Rolie arrive on stage to sing 1979's "Just The Same Way" and the 1975 rarity, "Of A Lifetime", before sharing vocals with drummer Dean Castronovo on "Feeling That Way" and "Anytime" from 1978's "Infinity", with guitarist Steve Lukather from openers Toto joining in for a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "Black Magic Woman" (Rolie famously sang on the 1970 Santana version of the track).
"When the band you helped start 50 years ago is playing down the street you've got one option...JOIN THEM on stage!," posted Rolie on social media.
Schon teased the guest appearance on social media earlier this month, tweeting the Moody Center date and writing: "Special surprise in Austin TX."
Read more and watch fan-filmed video of the reunion performance here.
