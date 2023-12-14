Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial - 2023 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne star in a funny new spot for the PlayStation VR2 launch. Here is the official announcement courtesy of SRO: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with PlayStation to create a hilarious vignette that debuted yesterday (February 20) exclusively on all of Ozzy's online platforms (website and social media), after which PlayStation channels shared it globally.

The collaboration features music from Ozzy's Grammy-winning 2022 Patient Number 9 album. In the spot Ozzy is seen testing out PlayStation VR2 (releasing February 22), interspersed with some lighthearted banter between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they are in the midst of packing for their move to the UK. PlayStation VR2 is Sony Interactive Entertainment's next-generation virtual reality headset that works with the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console.

This new piece follows a recent Super Bowl commercial for Workday with Ozzy and his Grammy wins just two weeks ago. Ozzy's hugely successful and critically acclaimed Patient Number 9 (Epic) album was honored with two (2) Grammy Awards for "Best Rock Album" (his first-ever win in the category) and "Best Metal Performance" from his Patient Number 9 album (Epic Records).

"The new PlayStation VR2 is f***ing amazing," Ozzy says. "I was having such a great time playing while filming the commercial that I didn't want to leave. I told them they got to get me one when they're released."

Patient Number 9--released September 9 and marking Ozzy's 13th solo studio album--triumphantly sets new career highs for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. The critically acclaimed album has topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at #1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first #1 ever on this chart), Top Current Album Sales (another first), Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at #1 in Canada (Ozzy's first-ever #1 there); career high #2 entries in the UK, Australia, Finland and Italy; #6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; #8 in Belgium; and #14 France. Other highlights include #2 Austria, Germany and Sweden; #3 in Switzerland; and #4 in Norway.

Working with producer Andrew Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Retired From Touring - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage' - 2023 In Review

Powerwolf Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic For His 75th Birthday

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism

News > Ozzy Osbourne