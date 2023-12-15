L.A. Guns Hitting The Road With KK's Priest

(Freeman) L.A. Guns are pleased to announce upcoming 2024 tour dates with the iconic KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals). Additional support comes from the Swiss heavy metal unit, Burning Witches.
The first leg of the upcoming USA tour kicks off on March 7, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and is to be the first of at least a two leg USA tour for KK's Priest planned to continue later in 2024.
About the tour, K.K. Downing says: "It has been far too long! I am very excited to announce that KK'S PRIEST will soon have the honour of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7th 2024. Finally, KK'S PRIEST metal is coming to my dear home away from home.
"We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England - where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago. The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again - rest assured that it will be 'Blood and Thunder,' with 'Hellfire Thunderbolts' and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion.
"See you very soon!"
KK'S PRIEST Return Of The Sinner USA Tour 2024
Featuring Special Guests: L.A. GUNS & BURNING WITCHES
March 7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
March 9 - Destin, FL - Club LA
March 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
March 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
March 13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
March 15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
March 16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
March 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae
March 19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
March 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
March 22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
March 23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
March 24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
KK'S PRIEST 2024 FESTIVAL DATES:
May 18 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
June 15 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Festival
July 14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival
August 4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August 24 - Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom - Stonedead Festival
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album - 2023 In Review
Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67
Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals
Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup
Slipknot To Play Full Debut Album On 25th Anniversary Tour- L.A. Guns Hitting The Road With KK's Priest- more
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars- OneRepublic 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video- Stoned Cold Documentary- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Slipknot To Play Full Debut Album On 25th Anniversary Tour
L.A. Guns Hitting The Road With KK's Priest
Supergroup Revolution Saints Deliver 'Changing My Mind' Video
Queen Revisit 'We Will Rock You' On The Greatest Live
The Felice Brothers Release Surprise Album 'Asylum On The Hill'
Singled Out: Telltale's Otherside
Ozzy Osbourne Reassured Fans That He is Not Dying, He Just Can't Tour - 2023 In Review
Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71 - 2023 In Review