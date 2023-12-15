L.A. Guns Hitting The Road With KK's Priest

(Freeman) L.A. Guns are pleased to announce upcoming 2024 tour dates with the iconic KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals). Additional support comes from the Swiss heavy metal unit, Burning Witches.

The first leg of the upcoming USA tour kicks off on March 7, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and is to be the first of at least a two leg USA tour for KK's Priest planned to continue later in 2024.

About the tour, K.K. Downing says: "It has been far too long! I am very excited to announce that KK'S PRIEST will soon have the honour of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7th 2024. Finally, KK'S PRIEST metal is coming to my dear home away from home.

"We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England - where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago. The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again - rest assured that it will be 'Blood and Thunder,' with 'Hellfire Thunderbolts' and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion.

"See you very soon!"

KK'S PRIEST Return Of The Sinner USA Tour 2024

Featuring Special Guests: L.A. GUNS & BURNING WITCHES

March 7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

March 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

March 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

March 13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

March 15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

March 16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

March 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

March 19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

March 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

March 22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

March 23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

March 24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

KK'S PRIEST 2024 FESTIVAL DATES:

May 18 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

June 15 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Festival

July 14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival

August 4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August 24 - Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom - Stonedead Festival

