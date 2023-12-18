Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'

(Glass Onyon) Bill Nelson has released "Starlight Stories", an album comprising a mixture of song based and instrumental material, issued on the Sonoluxe label in a limited edition of 1000 copies, and available digitally.
Despite being recorded during the same 2022 recording sessions that produced the "All The Fun Of The Fair" album, "Starlight Stories" has a wholly different atmosphere and intent.
Wistful and melancholic, the album contains dreamy meditations fed through the filter of Bill Nelson's contemporary musical sensibility. "The inspiration for many of the songs came from my memories of a set of children's story books, published in the 1920s, that my Mother had owned when she was a child in the early 1930s. She had kept these books and would read to me from them when I was an infant in the early 1950s. They were thick, heavy bound books with embossed covers and had titles such as 'The Golden Wonder Book For Children'. They were brilliantly illustrated by artists who displayed a combination of Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles. The books contained stories by famous authors such as HG Wells, Miguel De Cervantes, Homer, William Blake and others, plus poems by various poets, both classical and contemporary to those times. I was entranced by the wonderful stories and illustrations they contained. They had an aura of magic and mystery about them, with fairy tales and evocatively British poetry, filled with seasonal and rustic imagery. A treasure trove of fantasy and adventure, which I loved.
'Starlight Stories' doesn't attempt to directly portray those old books but it does try to capture some of their atmosphere and manifest my nostalgia for them. Consequently, the songs on this album have a softer, melancholic quality about them, albeit with some distressed, patina-like textures that evoke the scent and feel of those old books. They are dreamy meditations, wistful reveries fed through the filter of my contemporary musical sensibility. I hope they will, in some small way, connect you with your own lost story books, as well as with mine." - Bill Nelson 2023.
TRACKS:
01) A Wide Open Window (With A View Of The Stars)
02) Sailing Through Skies Of Blue
03) Antoria
04) My Signal Light
05) Goodbye Golden Sands
06) Everything Is Ancient Now
07) Standing In A Starlit Room
08) Slow, Slow, Slow
09) Meanwhile, Elsewhere
10) Ghosts Of Ancient Houses
11) Celestrum
12) Starlight Stories
13) The Land Of Lost Dreams
14) The Doctor Was An Alchemist
15) Ian's Radio Is On
"Starlight Stories" is available for purchase at the Dreamsville Store here.
Billy Joe Shaver One Night At Luckenbach Texas Coming
Billy Strings And Willie Nelson Release 'California Sober' Video
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77- 'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown- Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene
Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'
Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry - 2023 In Review
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review