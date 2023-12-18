Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live was a top 23 story of April 2023: Metallica mastered puppets on the April 12 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The third night of a week-long residency on the late night program saw the band deliver a punishing performance of "Master Of Puppets" and given the opportunity to participate in a skit related to the iconic title track to their 1986 album.
"Metallica has had a huge surge of popularity among young people after their song 'Master of Puppets' was on 'Stranger Things," explained Kimmel. "So we thought it would be fun to take the band to The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which is a popular children's puppet spot, to give the guys a chance to master some puppets."
Metallica are appearing on the show this week to promote the April 14 release of their new album, "72 Seasons."
Produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
Watch the Metallica puppet show and live performance here.
Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger - 2023 In Review
Metallica's James Hetfield Felt 'So Inadequate' At Rock Hall Induction Jam - 2023 In Review
Metallica's Blackened Whiskey Sponsoring 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala
Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025 Says Anthrax Star - 2023 In Review
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77- 'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown- Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene
Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'
Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry - 2023 In Review
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review