Motley Crue's John 5 Reacts To Guesting On Dolly Parton's Rock Album - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue's John 5 Reacts To Guesting On Dolly Parton's Rock Album was a top 23 story of April 2023: Motley Crue touring guitarist John 5 shared his excitement about playing guitar on a track on country music legend Dolly Parton's forthcoming "rock" album.
Parton shared her intention to record the rock album after it was announced that she was to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, an honor that she originally declined because she had never recorded a rock song. (see a photo of her statement at the time above). The album will also feature bass tracks from John 5's Motley Crue bandmate Nikki Sixx.
John 5 shared the following comments about being part of the effort, "I am so honored that I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming Dolly Parton album. I've been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember... words cannot describe how exciting this is"
