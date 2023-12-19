David Lee Roth Shared Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth Shared Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama was a top 23 story of April 2023: David Lee Roth is streaming video of a Van Halen acoustic performance of their 1984 hit, "Panama", on the latest edition of The Roth Show.

The video is from the band's "The Downtown Sessions" recording, which was featured on a bonus DVD as part of the Deluxe Edition of their 2012 album, "A Different Kind Of Truth."

Filmed at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, the session also features acoustic versions of "You and Your Blues" and "Beautiful Girls!" Produced by Van Halen and John Shanks, "A Different Kind Of Truth" delivered several firsts for the band, including their first record of new material in 14 years, their first with Roth in 28 years, and the recording debut of bassist Wolfgang Van Halen.

The third single issued from the "1984" album, "Panama" was a Top 15 hit in North America, where it reached No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the US Mainstream Rock chart, and No. 15 in Canada.

Stream video of the acoustic performance here.

