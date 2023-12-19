Metallica Topped UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years With 72 Seasons - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica Topped UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years With 72 Seasons was a top 23 story of April 2023: Metallica has topped the UK charts for first time in 15 years with its latest album, "72 Seasons." According to The Official Charts Company, Metallica earned their fourth No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 - and first since 2008's "Death Magnetic" - by outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.

"72 Seasons" also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and landed at No. 1 on the Official Record Store Chart as the week's most-purchased LP in the UK's independent record shops.

Launched with the lead single, "Lux AEterna", "72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Metallica will open a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27, and will make their next appearance in the UK when they play two shows at the Download Festival in early June.

Watch Metallica accept their UK No. 1 honor and view the "Lux AEterna" video here.

Related Stories

Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger - 2023 In Review

Metallica's James Hetfield Felt 'So Inadequate' At Rock Hall Induction Jam - 2023 In Review

Metallica's Blackened Whiskey Sponsoring 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala

News > Metallica

Share this article: