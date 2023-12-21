Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again

() Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno's team took to social media to share the news that the iconic vocalist will be rescheduled some live dates he had set for Brazil so that he can work on being able to "walk again as soon as possible."

His team shared, "We will announce the new rescheduled Brazilian dates very soon, after Paul correctly decided to take a short break, to devote himself to work on himself in an effort to walk again as soon as possible.

"A special Brazilian poster is being prepared as well as accompanying merchandise (t-shirts, tour book, patches...). The first time in Brazil we set a record, with 31 consecutive concerts, and this time there will be more than 40. Among them, a special concert with guests for Paul's 66th birthday stands out. More on that soon!"

