.

Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again

12-21-2023
Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again

() Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno's team took to social media to share the news that the iconic vocalist will be rescheduled some live dates he had set for Brazil so that he can work on being able to "walk again as soon as possible."

His team shared, "We will announce the new rescheduled Brazilian dates very soon, after Paul correctly decided to take a short break, to devote himself to work on himself in an effort to walk again as soon as possible.

"A special Brazilian poster is being prepared as well as accompanying merchandise (t-shirts, tour book, patches...). The first time in Brazil we set a record, with 31 consecutive concerts, and this time there will be more than 40. Among them, a special concert with guests for Paul's 66th birthday stands out. More on that soon!"

Related Stories

News > Paul Di'Anno

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online- Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again- more

Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs- The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Santa's Jukebox: 2023 Part 1

Latest News

AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online

Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again

Today Is The Day Tease Supernova And Today Is The Day Vinyl Reissues

Singled Out: Pam Ross' Better Than A Good Thing

Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83 - 2023 In Review

Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs - 2023 In Review

Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction - 2023 In Review